Apple Maps to display COVID-19 testing locations in the US

With the coronavirus outbreak around the world, company’s like Apple, Google and other are trying to give everyone more information which may help them out during the outbreak.

Apple are making some changes to their Apple Maps app in the US, the company will soon start to show COVID-19 testing locations.

Apple has now launched an online portal which is designed to be used by healthcare company’s, testing labs and more. These company’s will be able to register their testing facility with Apple.

Apple will then review the testing facility and then add it to Apple Maps, the new system will work in a similar way to Apple Connect for businesses, although it will only be for testing locations.

You can find out more details about this new feature over at Apple’s website at the link below, it will only be available in the US, it is not clear on whether this will be available in more countries.

Source Apple, MacRumors

