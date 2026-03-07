Is the $599 MacBook Neo Enough? Why Apple Swapped M-Series for A18 Pro

Last week, Apple launched the new MacBook Neo, a $599 entry-level laptop designed to cater to students, teenagers, and casual users. With its affordable price point and vibrant design, it offers an accessible entry into the Apple ecosystem. However, this budget-friendly device comes with certain trade-offs, making it less suitable for users seeking advanced features or professional-grade performance. Understanding its strengths and limitations is essential to determining if it meets your needs. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details.

Design and Display

The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch display, though its actual size is closer to 12.9 inches, likely rounded up for marketing purposes. Its playful design, with rounded corners and four color options, clearly targets a younger demographic. Unlike the MacBook Air, the Neo eliminates the notch, resulting in a cleaner and uninterrupted screen that enhances its aesthetic appeal.

The display offers 500 nits of brightness, which is adequate for most indoor environments. However, it is limited to the sRGB color gamut, lacking the richer P3 color support found in higher-end models. While this may suffice for casual users focused on tasks like browsing and streaming, those involved in color-sensitive work, such as photo or video editing, may find the display lacking in vibrancy and accuracy.

Build and Dimensions

The MacBook Neo is slightly thicker than the MacBook Air, measuring 0.5 inches in thickness, but it maintains the same weight of 2.7 pounds. This makes it portable and easy to carry, though the thicker profile may feel less refined compared to Apple’s sleeker designs. Despite this, the build quality remains consistent with Apple’s reputation for attention to detail, making sure durability and a premium feel.

The device’s compact size and lightweight design make it an excellent choice for students and users on the go. However, those accustomed to Apple’s ultra-thin laptops may notice the difference in thickness, which could influence their perception of the device’s overall elegance.

Ports and Connectivity

The MacBook Neo includes two USB-C ports, but their functionality is limited. One port supports USB 3 speeds, while the other is restricted to USB 2. Additionally, the device features a headphone jack but lacks MagSafe, Thunderbolt, or USB 4 support, which are standard in Apple’s higher-tier laptops. These omissions may be a drawback for users who rely on faster data transfer speeds or advanced connectivity options.

The Neo supports only one external display at 60Hz, which could be a limitation for users who need multi-monitor setups for productivity. On the wireless front, it includes Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, making sure reliable connectivity for most users. However, the absence of support for the newer Wi-Fi 7 standard may limit its future-proofing, potentially impacting its long-term usability as wireless technology evolves.

Performance

Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the MacBook Neo delivers performance that surpasses the M1 chip found in earlier MacBook Air models. This makes it well-suited for everyday tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, and light productivity work. However, its 8GB of RAM is non-upgradable, which could limit its ability to handle more demanding applications or multitasking in the future.

Storage options include 256GB or 512GB, with the latter configuration offering an additional feature: a Touch ID keyboard for biometric security. This differentiation between models may influence purchasing decisions, particularly for users who prioritize security and convenience. While the A18 Pro chip ensures smooth performance for basic tasks, power users may find the limited RAM and storage options restrictive.

Audio and Webcam

The MacBook Neo is equipped with dual side-firing speakers that support Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, delivering an immersive sound experience for media consumption. This makes it a strong contender for users who enjoy streaming movies or listening to music. The 1080p webcam provides clear visuals for video calls, a significant improvement over the 720p webcams found in older models.

However, the Neo lacks Apple’s Center Stage feature, which automatically adjusts the frame to keep you centered during video calls. While the audio and webcam features are functional and sufficient for casual use, they fall short of the advanced systems available in Apple’s premium laptops, which offer superior audio clarity and smarter camera functionalities.

Battery and Charging

The MacBook Neo houses a 36.5Wh battery, promising up to 16 hours of battery life. This is sufficient for a full day of light use, such as attending classes, browsing the web, or streaming videos. However, it falls short of the battery performance seen in other MacBook models, such as the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, which offer longer runtimes.

The included 20W charging adapter is standard, but Apple has not confirmed whether the Neo supports faster charging options. For users who prioritize extended battery life or faster charging capabilities, this could be a limiting factor. The battery life, while adequate for casual use, may not meet the expectations of users who require a laptop for more intensive, all-day tasks.

Pricing and Target Audience

Priced at $599, the MacBook Neo is positioned as an affordable alternative to Chromebooks and budget Windows laptops. Its simplified configurations and approachable price make it particularly appealing to students, teenagers, and casual users who prioritize design, ease of use, and access to Apple’s ecosystem over raw performance.

However, for power users or professionals, the compromises in connectivity, performance, and battery life may outweigh the cost savings. Those who require advanced features, such as support for multiple external displays, faster data transfer speeds, or longer battery life, may find better value in Apple’s higher-tier models like the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Ultimately, the MacBook Neo strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, making it an attractive option for first-time Apple users or those seeking a secondary device. Its playful design, solid performance for basic tasks, and competitive price point are its strongest selling points. However, its limitations highlight the compromises made to achieve its budget-friendly price, making it essential to evaluate your specific needs before making a purchase.

Source: Max Tech



