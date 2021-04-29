Apple Mac revenue increases by 70% in quarter 2

Apple’s new M1 powered Macs appear to be popular, the company has revealed that sales of their Macs has increased some 70 percent in their fiscal second quarter of 2021.

The company has announced that they have increased Mac sales to $9.1 billion for the quarter, this is up from $5.4 billion for the same quarter in the previous year.

Apple has also revealed that sales of its iPads have also increased to $7.8 billion for the quarter up from $4.4 billion for the same time in the previous year. Apple managed to increase sales of their iPads by around 78 percent for the quarter.

Apple is planning to fully switch from Intel processors to its Apple Silicon processors in its Macs by the end of next year, this is also expected to increase Mac sales over the next 12 months.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals