Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X updates now available in prep for Apple M1 rollout

Apple has released new updates today for its Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro in preparation for the highly anticipated rollout of its new Apple Silicon MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 inch and Mac Mini all of which are equipped with Apple’s new M1 processor. “Redesigned from the ground up, Final Cut Pro combines revolutionary video editing with powerful media organization and incredible performance to let you create at the speed of thought.”

Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

Accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine on Mac computers with Apple silicon

Option to create a copy of your library and automatically transcode media to ProRes Proxy or H.264 at various resolutions

“Logic Pro is the most advanced version of Logic ever. Sophisticated creative tools for professional songwriting, beat making, editing, and mixing are built around a modern interface that’s designed to get results quickly and also deliver more power whenever it’s needed. Logic Pro includes a massive collection of instruments, effects, loops and samples, providing a complete toolkit to create amazing-sounding music.”

Improved performance and efficiency on Mac computers with Apple silicon

Adds the ability to control Step Sequencer using Logic Remote on your iPad or iPhone to create beats, bass lines, and melodic parts

Supports all Novation Launchpad controllers

Stability and performance improvements

Source : Final Cut Pro : Logic Pro

