Apple launches Smart Battery Case replacement program

Apple has announced that it is launching a Smart Battery Case replacement program for some models of its smartphones.

The program covers a number of Smart Battery Cases including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Mac and iPhone XR cases, more details below.

Apple has determined that some Smart Battery Cases made for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may experience charging issues. An affected Smart Battery Case may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors:

Battery case will not charge or charges intermittently when plugged into power

Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently

You can find out more details about how to get a replacement case over at Apple's website.

Source Apple

