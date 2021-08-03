Apple Keyboard with Touch ID now available separately from $149

Apple has today announced the availability of its Apple Touch ID Magic Keyboard as a separate purchase allowing you to purchase replacements or additional keyboards to upgrade older editions. The new additions to the range of Apple keyboards currently available include a numeric keyboard with Touch ID priced at $179 finished in silver, together with a keyboard with touch ID and no numeric keyboard priced at $149. It is also worth noting before you rush out to purchase one that Apple Touch ID is only supported on Apple systems equipped with the new M1 processor and running macOS 11.4 or later.

“Magic Keyboard is now available with Touch ID, providing fast, easy, and secure authentication for logins and purchases. Magic Keyboard with Touch ID delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It’s also wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.¹ It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And it includes a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac.”

Source : Mac Rumours

