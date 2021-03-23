Apple is working on HomePods with cameras and displays

Apple recently announced that their original HomePod was being discontinued, the company will only offer their HomePod Mini once stocks of the original device are sold out.

It would appear that Apple is working on some new versions of the HomePod with built in cameras and displays.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who also revealed that the HomePod Mini features a built in temperature sensor and humidity sensor that is not active. This is something Apple May activate at a later date with a software update.

These new models could be similar to devices like the Google Next Hub Max which comes with a built in display, we presume it would also come with a camera so you could use FaceTime and other video calling apps.

It is not clear as yet how far Apple are on with the development of these new devices, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

