Apple is offering students six months free Apple Music trial

Apple is offering students a six months free trial of their Apple Music streaming service, this free tril ins available in the US and some other cpountries.

If you want to make use of the six months free trial of Apple Music, you will have to sign up to it before April.

🙌🙌@AppleMusic now free for 6 months- STUDENTS. You can now explore 70 million songs & so much more. This offer is valid to new Student Plans only & expires on 30 April. So, what are you waiting for? Join the family and sign up HERE > https://t.co/5l3ufymIrM #AppleMusicStudent pic.twitter.com/rdBwAIUy5S — Buchule ‘Bentozonke’ Raba (@BuchuleB) February 11, 2021

The students will need to confirm their status as a student through Unidays, after the six months free trial is up they will then be charged $4.99 a month instead of the standard $9.99 a month plan.

Source Twitter, MacRumors

