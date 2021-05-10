Apple is investing $45 million in Corning from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Apple has announced that it has awarded Corning $45 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund and the investment will be used to expand Corning’s manufacturing facilities in the US.

This follows on from a previous investment of $450 million in Corning by Apple over the last four years.

“Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “From the very first iPhone glass, to the revolutionary Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the landscape of smartphone cover design and durability. Ceramic Shield is a prime example of the technologies that are possible when deep innovation meets the power of American manufacturing. We’re so proud to work alongside Corning, whose 170-year-old legacy is a testament to the ingenuity of the US workforce.”

Corning and Apple worked together to develop the ceramic shield glass which is used in Apple’s iPhone 12 range. You can find out more information about the latest investment from Apple at the link below.

