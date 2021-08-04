Apple iPhone 13 shortages, AirPods 3, iOS 15 and more

If you are looking forward to next months Apple iPhone 13 event during which Apple will hopefully reveal their latest iPhone together with possibly their new third-generation AirPods. The latest iPhone and Apple gear update video created by Zollotech is definitely worth checking out and brings you up to speed with all the news, rumours and details of the latest updates to the Apple iOS devices and what you can expect in the upcoming iOS 15 release, watchOS 7.6.1 and more.

Apple is expected to make available four new iPhone 13 models available at launch and dummy units of the smartphone were possibly leaked late last month providing a quick view at what we can expect from the new iPhone range. It is rumoured that Apple will launch a 13, 13 Mini 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and the handsets will get a number of upgrades over the current iPhones. Including new cameras, with the flagship iPhone Pro models equipped with LiDAR and all models are expected to receive auto focus on the ultrawide cameras.

“iPhone 13 Apple Event, AirPods 3, New Apple Watch and MacBook Pros coming soon, iOS 14 Beta 5 release date,watcOS 7.6.1, iPhone Fold and more. In this video I discuss the latest information on iPhone 12, iPad, Mac, and future Apple products and updates.”

Source : Zollotech

