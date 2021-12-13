Apple iOS 15.2 Release Candidate 2 seeded to developers

Last week Apple released iOS 15.2 RC to developers and on Friday they also released iOS 15.2 Release Candidate 2.

The new iOS 15.2 Release Candidate 2 has been released to developers and also to public beta testers and this should be the final beta of Apple’s iOS 15.2.

The second Release Candidate of iOS 15.2 is apparently only available for Apple’s iPhone 13 smartphones, so it would appear there was an issue with the first release candidate for these devices.

Apple’s iOS 15.2 will bring some bug fixes and performance improvements to the iPhone, it will also bring some new features to the device.

Some of the new features in this release, include the Legacy Contact feature, which allows you to set up a contact that can access your devices and also your accounts in the event of your death. This could be a useful feature as relatives of people who have passed away have had issues accessing their devices and content.

This update brings the App Privacy Report which shows you what apps are accessing your information and how often etc.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 15.2 sometime this week, as soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the software we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

