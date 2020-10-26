Apple interested in buying James Bond movie No Time To Die for Apple TV+

Due to the global pandemic the launch of the new James Bond movie No Time To Die has been delayed, it now wont launch in movie theaters until 2021.

It has already been delayed twice this year and according to a recent report, Apple are looking to acquire the movie for the Apple TV+ platform.

The news comes from screenwriter and movie critic Drew McWeeny who has revealed that Apple are looking to acquire the movie.

I can’t get my head around the idea that we may well see James Bond debut on Apple TV+ or Netflix. The numbers I’ve been hearing the last few days are I N S A N E… — BooMcScreamy (@DrewMcWeeny) October 22, 2020

Apple certainly has plenty of cash in the bank and it would be a massive win for their Apple TV+ subscription service if they did manage to get their hands on the new 007 movie.

This is Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, his replacement has yet to be announced, there are rumors of Tomy Hardy, Idris Elba and others as the new James Bond.

Source DrewMcWeeny, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals