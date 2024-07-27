4 Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 features worth knowing

Apple’s iOS 18 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mobile technology, introducing a suite of groundbreaking features powered by Apple Intelligence, an on-device generative AI system. This update promises to transform the way you interact with your iPhone, offering a seamless blend of creativity, productivity, and privacy.

Shiv’s Studio has created an excellent overview going through the top features you need to know in Apple Intelligence to get the most out of iOS 18 when it launches later this year. Apple Intelligence will be built into your iPhone, iPad and Mac to help you write, express yourself and get things done effortlessly says Apple.

Apple Intelligence

Key Takeaways : iOS 18 introduces Apple Intelligence, an on-device generative AI enhancing the iPhone experience.

Image Playground allows AI-generated images from text descriptions and custom emojis, accessible in apps like Messages and Pages.

Enhanced Notes app includes new handwriting tools, Smart Script for editable handwritten notes, Image Wand for AI-generated sketches, and advanced calculator and graphing features.

Writing tools in iOS 18 can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text, supporting different tones and styles, and are integrated with third-party apps.

Improved Siri features better natural language understanding, context-aware responses, integration with ChatGPT, and a more intuitive design.

Privacy is prioritized with on-device AI processing and user control over data sharing, ensuring security without compromising functionality.

iOS 18 enhances productivity and creativity with powerful tools, improved Siri, and strong privacy controls.

iOS 18 & Apple AI

The Image Playground is undoubtedly one of the most captivating additions to iOS 18. This innovative tool empowers you to transform simple text descriptions into stunning visual masterpieces. Whether you’re a budding artist or simply looking to express yourself in a unique way, the Image Playground has you covered. With just a few taps, you can watch as your iPhone generates detailed images based on your input, bringing your ideas to life in a matter of seconds.

But the Image Playground doesn’t stop there. It also allows you to create personalized emojis, giving you the freedom to express yourself in a way that truly reflects your personality. Imagine crafting custom emojis that perfectly capture your emotions or inside jokes, adding a touch of individuality to your digital conversations. This feature is accessible across various apps, including Messages and Pages, ensuring that your communication is not only engaging but also visually striking.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Apple Intelligence :

Transforming Note-Taking with the Enhanced Notes App

iOS 18 takes note-taking to new heights with the revamped Notes app. Say goodbye to the limitations of traditional note-taking and embrace a world of possibilities. The app now features advanced handwriting tools that allow you to jot down your thoughts and ideas with unparalleled ease and precision. With Smart Script, your handwritten notes become fully editable, allowing you to make corrections or updates without any hassle.

But the Notes app doesn’t stop at handwriting. The Image Wand feature transforms your sketches into AI-generated images, adding a touch of creativity to your notes. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas or illustrating concepts, the Image Wand brings your notes to life in a visually stunning way. Additionally, the app now includes an advanced calculator and graphing features, making it an indispensable tool for students, professionals, and anyone who needs to perform calculations or visualize data on the go.

Handwriting tools for natural note-taking

Smart Script for editable handwritten notes

Image Wand for transforming sketches into AI-generated images

Advanced calculator and graphing features

Elevate Your Writing with Powerful Tools

As well as Apple Intelligence iOS 18 introduces a range of writing tools that will take your text composition to the next level. Whether you’re drafting an important email, composing a report, or simply jotting down your thoughts, these tools ensure that your writing is clear, concise, and polished. With features like rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing, you can effortlessly refine your text to perfection.

One of the standout features of these writing tools is their ability to adapt to different tones and styles. Whether you need a formal tone for a business proposal or a more casual tone for a personal blog post, iOS 18 has you covered. The writing aids seamlessly integrate with third-party apps, providing a consistent and efficient writing experience across your entire iPhone ecosystem.

Siri: Your Smarter, More Intuitive Assistant

Siri, Apple’s beloved virtual assistant, has undergone a significant upgrade in iOS 18 and will include Apple Intelligence. With enhanced natural language understanding, Siri can now comprehend and respond to your queries with unparalleled accuracy. Whether you’re asking for directions, setting reminders, or seeking information, Siri’s context-aware responses ensure that you receive the most relevant and helpful information based on your current activity.

But Siri’s capabilities don’t end there. The integration with ChatGPT allows Siri to provide comprehensive answers to a wide range of questions, making it an invaluable resource for learning and discovery. The new design and on-screen awareness features make interacting with Siri more intuitive and user-friendly than ever before. With Siri by your side, you have a powerful and reliable assistant ready to assist you at any time.

Privacy: Your Data, Your Control

In an era where privacy concerns are paramount, Apple remains committed to safeguarding your personal information. With iOS 18, all AI processing takes place on-device, ensuring that your data remains secure and confidential. You have complete control over what information is shared with third parties, giving you peace of mind knowing that your privacy is protected.

What sets Apple apart is their ability to deliver innovative features without compromising on privacy. The advanced AI capabilities of iOS 18 operate seamlessly while respecting your data sovereignty. You can enjoy the benefits of image generation, enhanced note-taking, and intelligent writing aids without worrying about your personal information being exposed or misused.

On-device AI processing for data security

User control over data sharing with third parties

Advanced features without compromising privacy

iOS 18’s Apple Intelligence marks a new era in mobile technology, empowering you with tools that enhance creativity, productivity, and personal expression. From the awe-inspiring Image Playground to the enhanced Notes app and powerful writing tools, this update transforms your iPhone into a hub of innovation. With the improved Siri and robust privacy controls, iOS 18 sets a new standard for what a mobile operating system can achieve. For more information on the upcoming launch of Apple Intelligence jump over to the official Apple website.

Video Credit: Source



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals