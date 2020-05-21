Apple HomePod gets iOS 13.4.5 software update

Apple recently released their iOS 13.5 oftware update for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.5 for the iPad and now they have also released an update for the HomePod, iOS 13.4.5.

The iOS 13.4.5 was originally expected to land on the iPhone but Apple renamed the update to iOS 13.5, this was due to the release of the Exposure Notification API for COVID-19.

There does not appear to be any major new features includes in the iOs 13.4.5 software update for the Apple HomePod.

The update mainly comes with performance improvements and bug fixes, the update should install automatically although you can also manually install it.

