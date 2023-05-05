Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini launch in Denmark

Apple is launching its HomePod and HomePod Mini in more countries and both devices are now available to buy in Denmark, the second generation HomePod is available for DKK 2,599, and HomePod mini for DKK 899.

Apple announced today that HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini are available in Denmark starting today, so that users can have fantastic sound experiences anywhere in the home. The new HomePod uses advanced intelligent sound to deliver ground-breaking acoustics, while the HomePod mini delivers big sound in a beautiful, compact design – and they’re both designed for superb interaction.

HomePod and HomePod mini users can listen to a catalog of over 100 million songs with Apple Music. 1 They can fill the entire room with sound with a single speaker or two speakers in a stereo pair, as well as play sound in several rooms. Or they can create a captivating cinema experience at home with Apple TV 4K. With Siri, users get access to a lot of music knowledge, and they can search for music based on artists, songs, lyrics, decade, genre, mood or activity.

You can find out more information about the Apple HomePod and the HomePod Mini over at Apple’s website at the link below, they are available in a range of different colors.

Source Apple





