Apple Fitness+ is getting new Time To Walk episodes June 28th

Apple has announced that it will be releasing some new Time to Walk Episodes for Apple Fitness+ and the Apple Watch next week on the 28th of June.

The new Time to Walk episodes will also be accompanied by a new Artist Spotlight series which will include playlists for workouts from Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga and more.

There will be a range of people on the Time to Walk episodes which will include Anthony Joshua, Cynthia Erivo, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Naomi Campbell and many more.

“With Fitness+, we’re bringing users a range of exciting new workout options to inspire them to stay active and make fitness a consistent part of their lifestyle — whether that’s going for a walk with one of the amazing Time to Walk guests or pushing through a high-energy HIIT class with Jeanette Jenkins,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies. “Music is at the heart of making workouts fun and keeping us motivated. A good playlist pushes you. That’s why our new Artist Spotlight series, where the entire playlist for a workout is fueled by a single legendary artist, will be so inviting for users to mix up their fitness routines.”

You can find out more details about what is coming to Apple Fitness+ next week over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

