Geo Wallet with built-in Apple Find My location tracking

If you tend to forget where you put your wallet and would like to stop having to frantically search for your wallet again. The Geo Wallet enables you to say goodbye to those stressful moments. This innovative wallet integrates Apple’s Find My technology, ensuring you always know where your wallet is. Whether it’s slipped between couch cushions or left at a café, the Geo Wallet makes it easy to locate your belongings in real-time.

Geo Wallet

Key Takeaways Never lose your wallet again with integrated Find My technology.

Slim and lightweight design for easy portability.

Cost-effective with built-in Find My module, no need for separate AirTags.

Rechargeable battery lasts up to 5 months on a single charge.

Ample storage space with RFID-blocking technology for added security.

Early bird contribution levels are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $41 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The Geo Wallet is designed with your convenience in mind. Its slim and lightweight profile means it fits comfortably in your pocket without adding bulk. Measuring just 15 mm thin, 115 mm long, and 90 mm wide, this wallet is the perfect blend of style and functionality. Imagine slipping it into your pocket and barely noticing it’s there, yet knowing that it holds everything you need securely.

Apple Find My location tracking

One of the standout features of the Geo Wallet is its cost-effectiveness. Unlike other wallets that require separate AirTags, the Geo Wallet has the Find My module built right in. This not only saves you money but also keeps your wallet streamlined and clutter-free. You won’t have to worry about additional accessories or the hassle of attaching and maintaining them. Everything you need is already integrated into the wallet.

Worried about running out of battery? The Geo Wallet is rechargeable, fully charging in just 2 hours and lasting up to 5 months on a single charge. This means you can rely on it day in and day out without constantly needing to recharge. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your wallet is always ready to go, with minimal effort on your part. The long battery life ensures that you won’t be caught off guard by a dead battery when you need it most.

With the assumption that the Geo Wallet crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Geo Wallet with built-in Find My project evaluate the promotional video below.

Storage is another area where the Geo Wallet excels. It offers ample space for your cash and cards, ensuring you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plus, with RFID-blocking technology, your cards are protected from unauthorized scans and theft, giving you peace of mind wherever you go. Imagine the confidence of knowing that your personal information is safe from electronic pickpocketing, a growing concern in today’s digital age.

The integrated Apple-certified Find My module allows for real-time location tracking and sound alerts, making it incredibly easy to locate your wallet if it goes missing. Imagine the relief of hearing that familiar sound and knowing exactly where to find your wallet. This feature alone can save you countless hours of stress and frustration.

In summary, the Geo Wallet is a catalyst for anyone who values convenience, security, and peace of mind. Its slim profile, cost-effectiveness, long battery life, ample storage, and advanced security features make it a must-have accessory. Imagine the freedom of never having to worry about losing your wallet again, and the confidence of knowing that your personal information is protected. The Geo Wallet truly offers a perfect blend of style, functionality, and innovation.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the with built-in Find My, jump over to the official Geo Wallet crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



