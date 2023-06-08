AirCard Apple Find My wallet tracker

If like me you have a tendency to lose your wallet you might be interested in a new wallet tracker that allows you to track the location of your wallet using the Apple Find My location system. Not only is the slim credit card sized tracker capable of providing a position of your wallet but measures just 2.2 mm in thickness and features a loud 105dB alert that can be triggered from your phone.

Its internal battery provides over two years of battery life and the card also features an RFID blocker to help keep your card safe from unwanted criminals. Early bird deals are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $53 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

“AirCard is the first card-sized tracker in the world with an integrated digital business card. Hundreds of Millions of iPhones, iPads, and Macs all across the globe are connected to Apple’s Find My network. AirCard emits a strong Bluetooth signal that can be detected by neighboring devices in the network, which then convey the AirCard’s position to iCloud. Because of this, you can always access the Find My app and view its location on the map.”

Apple Find My wallet tracker

“If you can’t find your wallet anymore, you can enable the advanced lost mode through Rolling Square’s proprietary platform Sherr.it and set a message, as well as providing your contect information. This way, if someone finds your wallet and scans the QR code on AirCard they can read your message and contact you.”

Assuming that the AirCard funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the AirCard wallets tracker project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical data sheet for the wallets tracker, jump over to the official AirCard crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals