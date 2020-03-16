Apple closes all retails stores outside of Greater China until March 27

Apple has announced that it is closing all of its retail stores outside of greater China until the 27th of March due to the current situation with the coronavirus.

Apple recently reopened its retail stores in China because the cases of the virus in China have been falling, although they are rising in other countries.

We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Our online stores are open at www.apple.com, or you can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com. I want to thank our extraordinary Retail teams for their dedication to enriching our customers’ lives. We are all so grateful to you.

In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China. That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks.

You can find out more information about Apple’s plans to close all of its retails stores apart from China over at its website at the link below.

Source Apple

