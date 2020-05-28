Apple buys machine learning company Inductiv Inc

Apple has made a new acquisition, this time it i machine learning company Inductiv Inc, the company is a startup and their team will be joining Apple.

Apple will use their technology to improve Siri, this is just one of a number of AI related acquisitions that the company has made over the last few years.

The new was revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has confirmed the acquisition to Bloomberg, although there are no details on how much they paid for them.

Inductiv developed technology that uses artificial intelligence to automate the task of identifying and correcting errors in data. Having clean data is important for machine learning, a popular and powerful type of AI that helps software improve with less human intervention.

It will be interesting to see what this technology is used for and how Siri can be improved with it, as soon as we get some more details on what Apple has planned, we will let you guys know.

Source Bloomberg

