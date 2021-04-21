Apple AirTags gets a promo video

Apple announced their new AirTags at their press event yesterday, they also released a promo video for their tracking devices which you can see below.

The AirTags will work with Apple’s FindMy app and they can be attached to a wide range of things like your keys, wallet and more.

Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant.2 A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.3 AirTag features the same magical setup experience as AirPods — just bring AirTag close to iPhone and it will connect. Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like “Keys” or “Jacket,” or provide a custom name of their choosing.

The new AirTags will go on sale this month and they will cost $29 for a single device or $99 for a set of four AirTags.

Source Apple / YouTube

