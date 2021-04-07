Apple AirTags expected to launch this month

We were expecting the apple AirTags to launch some time last month, although Apple has yet to launch its latest devices and now it looks like they could launch some time this month.

We have already seen lots of evidence of the AirTags existence with references to them and also third part tracking devices in the latest betas of Apple’s iOS 14.5.

The AirTags and also third party trackers will work with the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad and now a new test app for third party tracking devices has been launched by Apple.

The app is designed to let third party developers of tracking devices like Tile and other companies test their devices with the iPhone.

We are expecting this feature to be enabled with the release of iOS 14.5 which is rumored for some time this month. We are also expecting Apple to launch their new AirTags this month along with a range of other devices, this includes some new Macs, iPads and more.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when Apple is planning to launch their new devices and also release their iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software updates, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

