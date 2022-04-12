Apple Airtag accessories : Dango capsule keyring From $18

Apple tag owners searching for Airtag accessories in the form of a rugged keyring to securely hold their tag in place on almost anything. May be interested in the Dango Airtag capsule, which is now available to purchase priced at $18 in both Satin Silver and Jet Black.

Machined from 6061 aerospace aluminum in the United States the tag holder measures 1.8″(46mm)L X 1.5″(40mm)W X 0.5″(12mm)D in size and weighs just 0.6 ounces without tag and 1 ounce with the tag installed check out the quick overview video below to learn more about the aluminum Airtag holder and its design.

“The Dango Airtag Sling keeps your gear connected and stable. It functions as a tether as well as a grip handle. Sling is great for wallets, phone cases, keychains & whatever needs to be secured. It is compatible with most of our products such as the D01, T01, C01, Capsule & COVERT Cases.”

Features of the Airtag paracord sling

– Cobra Weave 95 Paracord Lanyard 6in paracord with a .75in metal clasp (from 6.75in unravels up to 5ft)

– Metal Loop-Spring Clasp makes it easy to tether and be creative with your carry

– Comes with a loop ring for additional usage

– Included with COVERTX iPhone cases

– Comes in 3 colors

“Track your beloved belongings in style! The Dango Airtag Capsule is made to give your Apple tag durable and tactical protection while keeping your valuable possessions in check. Machined out of 6061 aerospace aluminum and anodized in either jet black or satin silver, it is designed to easily be removable with no tools. The Dango Airtag Capsule is the perfect addition to your wallet, keys, pets, bags, and vehicles! “

Source : Dango

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals