Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro get new firmware

Apple has released a software update for the new AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro and the update brings new firmware to both devices, the firmware has not been released for the Original AirPods.

The previous firmware versions was 2B588 on the AirPods Pro and 2A364 on the AirPods 2, both models have now been updated to version 2C54.

As yet there are no details on what is included in this new firmware update for Apple’s wireless headphones.

There is no way to manually update your AirPods to this new firmware, it will do it automatically when they are connected to your iPhone. If you notice any changes with the new firmware, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source MacRumors

