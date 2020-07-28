Apple 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable now available for $129

Apple has now started selling their 2m braided Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable from their online store priced at $129. The professional active Thunderbolt 3 cable is capable of providing transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps thanks to the inclusion of processing chips on either end, as well as supporting DisplayPort and 10 Gbps USB-C 3.1 Gen 2.

“Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 2-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W. Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 3 devices such as Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.”

Features of the Apple Thunderbolt 3 cable include :

– Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s

– USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s

– DisplayPort video output (HBR3)

– Connect to Thunderbolt 3– or USB-C–enabled devices and displays

– Up to 100 watts of power delivery

– Braided design that coils without tangling

– Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables

– Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices

Source : Apple

