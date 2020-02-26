AOC AGON AG273QZ 27 inch display offers 240hz, HDR 400 and FreeSync Pro support

AOC is introduced a new 27 inch gaming monitor in the form of the AOC AGON AG273QZ offering FreeSync Pro as well as being one of the first monitors to combine a 240 Hz maximum refresh rate and a QHD resolution. Fitted with a next-generation 27-inch TN panel the monitor is capable of providing a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, 400 nits peak brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 170º to 160º viewing angles, 0.5 ms MPRT response time and the already mentioned 240 Hz maximum refresh rate.

“AGON – An Ancient Greek word for competition, struggle, and antagonism, also used to describe the Olympic Games, which featured the best athletes of their time. In 2016, in the very same spirit of competition, AOC launched AGON – the premium line of gaming monitors for the most demanding gamers. AGON line has been designed to match the requirements of hardcore gamers, professional esports teams and streamers. Ever since the launch all AGON products have always been well received and awarded by the gaming community and hardware experts. AGON monitors are preferred choices at esports events.”

The new Agon AG273QZ monitor is expected to me made available throughout Europe and the UK this month priced at £659 or roughly $700. Inputs on the gaming monitor include 2 × DP 1.4 input/output, 2 × D-Sub and 2 × HDMI 2.0.

Source : AOC : AnandTech

