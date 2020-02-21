AOC AGON AG353UCG 35″ curved 3440 x 1440 UWQHD, Quantum Dot, 200 Hz HDR display

AOC as introduced a new 35 inch curved monitor in the form of the AGON AG353UCG, offering a 200 Hz refresh rate, 2 ms GtG response time, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and a resolution of 3440 x 1440 UWQHD (21:9). The AOC AGON AG353UCG will be available in Europe later this month during February 2020 priced at €2599 or £2159 and is expected to launch in the US shortly afterwards priced at $2789.

“Being one of the fastest displays is no easy feat, but having an impressive image quality at the same time is a totally different matter. The AG353UCG’s VA panel employs Quantum Dot technology, which enables it to offer 90% DCI-P3 coverage, a significantly larger colour space than the standard sRGB gamut. Its 10-bit panel also produces 1.07 billion colours, which means more subtle colour transitions and more accurate colours designed for HDR (High Dynamic Range) content. The AG353UCG can accurately display HDR in games, using G-Sync Ultimate with minimal input lag and also HDR in movies/TV shows, supporting VESA DisplayHDR 1000. Its dynamic range spans from 0.05 nits in black levels, to 1000 nits in peak brightness areas. Thanks to its VA panel, the monitor is capable of a 2500:1 static contrast ratio as well, twice as high as common IPS or TN panels. Moreover, its 512 local dimming zones deliver an incredibly wide dynamic range.”

“The monitor inherited its 3-sides-frameless design, the ring-shaped RGB-lighting on the back and the red/V-shaped stand from its sibling AG273QCG, which won the “Red Dot Design Award 2018”. With red/black accents, the height-adjustable (120 mm) V-shaped stand is stylish and compact, yet also sturdy and leaves ample room on the desk. The height of the display panel is similar to 28″ 16:9 displays, but it provides more horizontal screen real estate thanks to its 21:9 aspect ratio. Therefore, it is comfortable to use while delivering an unforgettable viewing experience. Its huge 35″ screen size is not only highly immersive in games and anamorphic/ultra-wide movies – it also boosts productivity. A pleasant side effect that can especially benefit content creators or live streamers.”

Source : AOC

