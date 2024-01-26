Another look at iOS 17.4 beta 1 (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new iOS 17.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 17.4 beta 1 software that Apple had released to developers, we got to seew a video of the software in action and now we have another one.

The latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us some more information on what Apple has included in this new beta software for the iPhone and iPad, let’s find out some more details.

For our EU users, there’s significant news. iOS 17.4 Beta 1 comes with substantial EU-specific updates. These include the much-talked-about side loading feature, accommodating third-party app stores and alternative in-app payment methods. These changes align with the new EU regulations, showcasing Apple’s commitment to adaptability and legal compliance.

Privacy and security receive a boost as well. The update introduces a new option in the privacy and security settings specifically for apps using contactless and NFC technologies. This feature allows you to have more control over how these apps access your device’s capabilities.

If you are wondering how iOS 17.4 Beta 1 addresses security, here’s some good news: the update includes a malware notification feature for third-party apps. This means iOS will now alert you if it detects any malware in apps downloaded from sources other than the App Store.

For those concerned about lost or stolen devices, Apple has enhanced stolen device protection with new options for security delays based on location. This feature adds an extra layer of security, giving you peace of mind.

Music lovers will notice a subtle but notable change in the Music app. The ‘Listen Now’ tab has been renamed to ‘Home’, simplifying and streamlining your music-listening experience.

Looking ahead, the expected release timeline for the final version of iOS 17.4 is in early March, aligning with the EU regulations. Frequent beta updates are anticipated, so stay tuned for those.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals