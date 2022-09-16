Another look at iOS 16.1 beta 1

Apple released a number of new betas this week, this includes iOS 16.1 beta 1, watchOS 8.1 beta 1, iPadOS 16.1 beta 2, and more.

These new betas come in the same week that Apple has released iOS 16 and watchOS 9 and they bring some new features to Apple’s devices.

The iOS 16.1 beta 1 brings some features to the iPhone that missed the iOS 16 release, we get to find out more information on these in a new video from Brandon Butch.

Some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone with this update include the new Live Activities feature for the Lock Screen.

The battery percentage feature is also being added to all iOS 16 compatible devices, this includes the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and Phone 13 Mini, these devices did not get the feature in iOS 16.

The new iOS 16.1 beta 1 is now available for developers to try out, we are expecting a new public beta to be released soon as well.

As this is the first beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen sometime in October. As soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



