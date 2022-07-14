Another look at iOS 15.6 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.6 Release Candidate to developers, we previously saw a video of the software in action and now we have another one.

This is basically the final developer beta of ioS 15.6, if no issues are found in this version, then this will be the version that is released to everyone.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the new iOS 15.6 software and its range of features, let’s find out more details about it.

﻿

As we can see from the video there are some minor new features coming to the iPhone with this software update. There is also a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone.

Here are the release notes for the update:

OS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

– Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Apple has also released iPadOS 15.6 Release Candidate at the same time, we are expecting the final version of both of these to land sometime next week.

The new iOS 15.6 Release Candidate is now available for develoeprs to try out, as soon as we get details on when the final release is coming, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

