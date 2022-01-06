AnkerWork B600 Video Bar 2K web camera $220

If you are in the market for a high resolution web camera with plenty of other features to help clear your desk of clutter you may be interested in the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar 2K web camera. Combining stereo 2 watt speakers together with a 4 microphone array with support for artificially enhanced noise reduction capable of enhancing your voice audio while suppressing any background noise that may be taking place in your office or home. As well as featuring a slide down camera cover to help remove any privacy concerns when you are not using your camera.

Equipped with a 2K video camera the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar is capable of capturing video at 30 frames per second and features autofocus, adjustments for field-of-view and automatic image enhancement technologies. After the limited time pricing for preorders the web camera will be priced at $220.

If you are interested in getting your hands on one of the new AnkerWork B600 Video Bar 2K web camera by jumping over to the official AnkerWork website to place an early bird preorder you can grab the web camera for an introductory price of just $185. With shipping expected to take place later this month on January 25, 2022. Unfortunately this offer is only available to those based in the United States and your preorders obviously need to be placed before shipping starts.

Source : Anker

