Anime on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass this July

Anime fans will be pleased to know that Microsoft is celebrating all things anime on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass from now until the end of the month. On July 6, Ultimate members can get a free copy of ‘Naruto Shippuden’ Uncut Season 101 and see Naruto Uzumaki take on the Akatsuki to save, his former rival and now Kazekage of the Sand, Gaara!

Then later this month on July 20, get 75-days of Crunchyroll Premium (Mega Fan Plan) for free with your Ultimate membership. Stream the latest episodes of ‘JUJUTSU KAISEN’, ‘One Piece’, ‘BLUELOCK’, and more, all ad-free. Unlock the World’s Largest Anime Library with thousands of titles, available to watch anywhere.

Anime Xbox

“Anime Month is back! Throughout July, fans can enjoy discounts across anime movies, TV shows, and much more, available on the Microsoft Store on Xbox. There is also an Anime Month Game Pass game collection, plus Game Pass Ultimate Perks that include a free season of Naruto Shippuden and a free 75-day trial of premium membership from Crunchyroll.”

“Find your new favorite anime movies and TV series, or catch up on the ones you already love, in our massive Microsoft Movies & TV Anime sale. Our collections feature favorites such as ‘Bleach’, ‘My Hero Academia: World Hero Mission’, ‘Sailor Moon’, and more. Game Pass members also get special discounts throughout the sale! “

“Immerse yourself in anime-inspired worlds and stories. Game Pass is celebrating with a month long Anime game collection, ranging from Fuga 2: Melodies of Steel to Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom to High-Fi Rush to Guity Gear -Strive-. This collection will be available to members on Console, PC, and Mobile.”

Source : Microsoft



