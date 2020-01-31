Animal Crossing themed Nintendo Switch unveiled

Nintendo has unveiled a new Animal Crossing themed Nintendo Switch console this week, which will be arriving in stores worldwide on March 20th, 2020 priced at $300 and is now available to preorder. “Beloved franchise Animal Crossing gets ready for its Nintendo Switch debut!”.

Features of the unique Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing console include the ability to :

– Customize your character and home, and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you like!), as you create your very own island paradise.

– Experience a robust new crafting system—collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools!

– Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities like gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming NPCs, and more, as classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways within the deserted-island setting.

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!”

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

Source : Nintendo

