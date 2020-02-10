Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing unboxing

Following on from the unveiling of the new Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing themed games console, Nintendo has this week published an unboxing video for your viewing pleasure. Announced at the end of last month the Switch Animal Crossing console features a few unique additions offering the ability to :

– Customize your character and home, and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you like!), as you create your very own island paradise.

– Experience a robust new crafting system—collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools!

– Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities like gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming NPCs, and more, as classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways within the deserted-island setting.

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!”

