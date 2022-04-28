Angry Miao Cyberboard mechanical keyboard

Angry Miao is officially launched the CYBERBOARD Terminal keyboard taking the form of a custom mechanical keyboard inspired by Terminal. Featuring a translucent integrated Gasket Mount the unique design is available as a Base Kit priced at $600 with the Bundle (engraved and non-engraved) priced at $810 and is available to purchase directly from the Angry Miao official website.

“Terminal is one of the most classic entry points into the virtual world. Its black background with green characters has well-established itself as the go-to color scheme for coding prodigies. Highly recognizable elements as seen in numerous sci-fi movies, such as the blinking under-score in command-line interfaces, the digital rain and the black and green dynamic lighting effects, have been taken to the next level by people who love Terminal. By combining its LED panel and in-switch LED lighting, CYBERBOARD Terminal beautifully eproduces this retro-futuristic feel.”

CYBERBOARD Terminal Keyboard

Advanced translucent gasket with integrated design

When it comes to improved feel, Angry Miao makes a bold move by implementing a translucent gasket structure with integrated design. The Gasket Mount is directly integrated into the PC material keyboard. Besides ensuring a good typing experience, the materials and appearance on the inside are also further refined.

Different from previous iterations of Angry Miao’s Gasket Mount, level 10 silicone hardness is used. The silicone is integrated with the plate through in-mould injection, which not only looks more transparent by blending in with the keyboard’s overall design, but also makes it sound less hollow and gives it a more solid feel.

Mirror PVD stainless steel weight plate

Unlike metal, semi-transparent PC material brings an extremely cool RGB lighting effect experience. To achieve the same substantial feel as when using metal, a counterweight is used.

The counterweight used in CYBERBOARD Terminal features a radical design, with the weight plate being visible from the outside. Its mirror PVD stainless steel surface occupies most of the bottom area. Exposed reflective stainless steel forms a stark yet dazzling contrast with the matte PC material.

Exclusive black keyboard case

In addition to a redesign of the keyboard itself, Angry Miao also designed a black on green keyboard case for CYBERBOARD Terminal, to achieve a full hacker experience.

Community co-creation

It’s worth mentioning that CYBERBOARD Terminal product photography has been carried out in collaboration between Angry Miao and its community. Through Angry Miao’s DAO platform, community users who are interested in creating high-quality content are invited to participate.

“Based on the “Future Art Community” brand concept, Angry Miao drives the development of their brand forward together with their users. Based on the contribution of each user, “MIAO COIN” rewards will be issued in the future, which will also be voted on through Angry Miao’s DAO platform. This is to let their valuable users grow together with the brand and become more than just “spiritual shareholders”.”

Source : Angry Miao

