Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12 tablet

Lenovo has introduced a range of new hardware this month announcing new laptops, mini PC systems all-in-one computers and the Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet. Weighing 344g and measuring just 7.99mm in thickness the new tablet features a 9 inch HD display together with Dolby Atmos and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor running Android 12.

The Lenovo Tab M9 will start at $139.99 and is expected to be available starting in Q2 2023.

“When looking for some downtime away from the stressors of work and school, the Lenovo Tab M9 offers the entertainment essentials for a satisfying multi-media experience. Weighing under one pound (~344g) and just 7.99mm thick, this tablet is comprised of a 9-inch HD display housed within in a stylish dual-tone metal casing, offering a comfortable in-hand experience. Netflix HD-supported, the viewing experience provided by the Lenovo Tab M9 is enhanced by the Dolby Atmos spatial audio experience and its dual stereo speakers.

Its MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor, Android 12 operating system, and up to 128G of storage give users the power and space they need to stream and save their favorite movies and shows with up to 13 hours1 of video playback battery life. People’s in-app experience will also benefit from the tablet’s fast Wi-Fi 5 connectivity and optimized GPS function.”

“When reading is preferred as an entertainment outlet, the Lenovo Tab M9 offers an immersive Reading Mode that simulates the color of real book pages, allows users to soften the tone for their eyes, and even offers a selection of various ambient background sounds to choose from. If the story gets to be too good, TÜV Rheinland eye care certification gives users the peace of mind that their eyes are protected so they can read the night away.

They’ll also rest easy knowing that their tablet is secured with a face-unlock feature, allowing for convenient and safe log-ins. For all-around protection of the device itself, a clear case can be bundled with the tablet, as well as a folio case6 with kickstand for comfortable hands-free browsing and streaming.”

