Technics EAH-AZ80 & EAH-AZ60M2 ANC TWS earbuds

Introducing the latest innovation from Technics – the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 active noise cancelling (ANC) true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. These cutting-edge models are set to redefine the way you experience music and represent your unique style. In building these earbuds, Technics has drawn from its rich legacy as a leading audio brand to create an unparalleled sound experience, paying meticulous attention to each facet of sound production – from the driver and the acoustic structure to the mechanical structure and digital signal processing.

The EAH-AZ80, the pinnacle of this new line-up, boasts an innovative 10 mm, free-edge aluminum diaphragm. This addition takes Technics’ TWS earbuds to new heights by extending the frequency response in both directions while mitigating undesirable resonance and distortion.

Encased in both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models is an exclusive acoustic box design, which harbors an acoustic control chamber. This chamber is designed to fine-tune airflow and produce natural vocals, potent bass, and a harmonizer that moderates trebles, creating a balanced and distortion-less sound field. The outcome is a sound experience that is rich and immersive with precise, nuanced high points that reveal every audio detail.

ANC TWS earbuds

On the smart features front, these new models are loaded with advanced JustMyVoice technology that ensures clear communication, industry-leading noise-cancellation, impressive battery longevity, a multipoint connection feature that supports up to three devices, and the convenience of wireless charging. All these features are enveloped in a sleek, ergonomically designed package that is comfortable to wear throughout the day. With a selection of seven earpiece sizes, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 earbuds can be customized to achieve the perfect fit.

“Technics True Wireless Earphones EAH-AZ80: AZ80’s large 10mm drivers, special acoustic structure and category-leading noise cancellation give you exceptional Technics sound – wherever your day takes you. With beautifully crafted comfortable design, seamless device switching and crystal-clear call clarity – you won’t miss a beat.”

“Technics True Wireless Earphones EAH-AZ60M2: Thanks to 8mm drivers, a special acoustic structure and category-leading noise cancellation, AZ60M2 give you a clear sound advantage – wherever your busy day takes you. With a comfortable design, seamless device switching and crystal-clear sound quality – you won’t miss a beat.”

Source : Technics



