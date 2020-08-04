SIRUI 35mm anamorphic lens from $599



Digital photographers may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign for the SIRUI 35mm Anamorphic Lens, designed to provide a wider cinematic shot at an affordable price. When shooting with a compatible camera, the 35mm F1.8 Anamorphic Lens uses its 1.33x squeeze factor to widen the horizontal field of view and produce a wider, full HD 2.4:1 cinematic video without any post-cropping.

Earlybird pledges are available from $599 offering a considerable 25% discount off the recommended retail price of $799. The campaigners already raised over $600,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 30 days remaining. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time.

“Capture more through the 35mm focal length. With a simple switch to the SIRUI 50mm Anamorphic Lens, extend your shots for perfect cinematic work. Generally, when people think of an anamorphic lens, two words come to mind – heavy and expensive. Film production companies and well-off photographers buy these premium lenses without hesitation. But for cinematic enthusiasts, who adore the unique anamorphic features and cinematic look of anamorphic lenses, it is quite difficult for them to purchase one.”

“However, SIRUI disrupted the anamorphic industry last year. With our innovative R&D and excellent manufacturing process, SIRUI launched the affordable and high-value 50mm F1.8 1.33x Anamorphic Lens, which amassed over $1.3 million in sales through Indiegogo and earned rave reviews from numerous media outlets and photographers.”

Source : Indiegogo

