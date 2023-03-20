AMD Ryzen X86 mini PC running Steam OS

If you are interested in learning more about how you can run the Steam OS operating system on an AMD Ryzen X86 mini PC, you will be pleased to know that ETA Prime has created a new video this week providing more insight on how you can install it on the Ryzen powered single board computer. The mini PC features AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 Series, small form factor 1.8″ SBC for space-limited applications, single Channel DDR4 Memory Down up to 4GB/8GB, HDMI 1.4 resolution supports up to 4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz, expansion and storage: 1 Mini PCIe, 1 SMBus, Rich I/O: 1 Intel GbE, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 Micro HDMI and 10-Year CPU Life Cycle Support Until Q1′ 30 (Based on AMD Roadmap).

AMD Ryzen X86 mini PC

“This is the Worlds smallest AMD Ryzen Powered Single Board computer and in this video we see if we can Run SteamOS3 otherwise known as Steam Deck OS! Powered by an embedded Ryzen APU can it game on Linux, lets find out.”

“DFI’s GHF51 is the first in the world 1.8” industrial motherboard powered by high-performance AMD Ryzen™ R1000 Processors, holding an unprecedented processing throughput despite its mini size. It ascends from the industrial Pi and defines a new level of balance between performance and cost-effectiveness. Its flexible expandability brings versatility perfect for industrial application development, edge computing, AI vision, and more.”

Source : DFI





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals