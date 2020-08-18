AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Beta drivers released

If you took advantage of Epic Games offer of a free copy of their new Total War Saga : Troy real-time strategy game last weekend, you may be interested to know that AMD has released Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Beta drivers offering support for the new game as well as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Mortal Shell and Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta.

Release notes for the latest AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Beta drivers :

– A Total War Saga : Troy

– The High preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT offers up to 12% better FPS performance playing A Total War Saga: – Troy with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.2 versus the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1RS-339

– Microsoft Flight Simulator

– Mortal Shell

– Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta

Fixed Issues

– Reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

– Pressing a key while Radeon Overlay is open, or exiting Radeon Overlay while playing Hyper Scape, may cause the players actions to freeze or fail to recognize input from the user.

– Upgrade Advisor may show an “Unable to get requirements” error message when opened on Windows 7 system configurations.

Known Issues

– With Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations, task switching to another display or application may cause the display to flicker for a few moments.

– Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.

– Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

– Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

– With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

– Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products

– YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.

– Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

– Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

– AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.

Source : AMD

