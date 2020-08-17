Total War Saga: Troy free game was claimed by over 7.5m players

Just before the weekend Epic Games launch their new Total War Saga: Troy strategy game making it available for free to anyone who logged in using their Epic Games Store application and clean the game within the first 24-hour is of release. It has now been revealed that over 7.5 million players took up the offer in the first 24-hour’s of the limited-time free giveaway for Creative Assembly’s strategy game.

“We were optimistic but we couldn’t have predicted this level of excitement,” Rob Bartholomew, chief product officer said. “It’s been incredible to work with Epic on giving this brand new release away for free. Now we get to welcome so many strategy players – new and old – to experience this incredible Saga. We’re very happy.”

The Total War Saga: Troy strategy game has now reverted to its full selling price and will be an exclusive to the Epic Games Store for the next 12 months. Creative Assembly explained previously that the exclusivity and the free giveaway is a one-off deal for Troy, and the company has made no plans for future games to be Epic exclusives.

Source : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals