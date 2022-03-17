Ambulance thriller film stars Gyllenhaal, Abdul-Mateen II and González

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González. “Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever.” The film is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen and has been directed and produced by Michael Bay.

“William Sharp is a war veteran who desperately needs $231,000 for his wife’s surgery. He reaches out to Danny, his adoptive brother and a life-long criminal, who talks him into taking part in a $32 million bank heist. The robbery goes wrong when they shoot an LAPD officer. The pair are soon on the run in an ambulance with an EMT and the dying officer as their hostages.”

Ambulance film 2022

“In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. “

“But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. “

Source : Universal Pictures

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals