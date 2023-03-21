Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees

Amazon has announced that it is planning to lay off another 9,000 employees, this will be for AWS, PXT, Advertising, and on Twitch, the news was announced yesterday.

The news was announced by Amazon CEO and you can see what he has to say about the layoffs below, the layoffs at Twitch will apparently be for around 400 people.

As we’ve just concluded the second phase of our operating plan (“OP2”) this past week, I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks—mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term.

As part of our annual planning process, leaders across the company work with their teams to decide what investments they want to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses. For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount. The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole.

You can find out more details about the latest round of layoffs for Amazon employees over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon

Image Credit: Yender Gonzalez





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals