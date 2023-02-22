Amazon teams up with Hugging Face for AI

Amazon is teaming up with AI startup Huggin Face, which is developing a rival for the popular ChatGPT from Open AI.

Hugging Face is now working With Amazon Web Service (AWS) on Artificial Intelligence, this is an expanded partnership on the previous one which started in 2021.

It’s time to make AI open and accessible to all. That’s the goal of this expanded long-term strategic partnership between Hugging Face and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Together, the two leaders aim to accelerate the availability of next-generation machine learning models by making them more accessible to the machine learning community and helping developers achieve the highest performance at the lowest cost.

Machine learning is quickly becoming embedded in all applications. As its impact on every sector of the economy comes into focus, it’s more important than ever to ensure every developer can access and assess the latest models. The partnership with AWS paves the way toward this future by making it faster and easier to build, train, and deploy the latest machine learning models in the cloud using purpose-built tools.

You can find out more details about the new partnership between Amazon and Huggin Face at the link below, it will be interesting to see the results of the partnership.

Source Hugging Face

Image Credit: Yender Gonzalez





