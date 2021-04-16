Amazon Prime now has 200 million subscribers

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has revealed that the company now has 200 million Amazon Prim subscriber, this has increased from 150 million in 2020.

The news was revealed in a recent letter to shareholder, he also revealed that the company made a net profit of £21.3 billion in 2020.

We’ve come a long way since then, and we are working harder than ever to serve and delight customers. Last year, we hired 500,000 employees and now directly employ 1.3 million people around the world. We have more than 200 million Prime members worldwide. More than 1.9 million small and medium-sized businesses sell in our store, and they make up close to 60% of our retail sales. Customers have connected more than 100 million smart home devices to Alexa. Amazon Web Services serves millions of customers and ended 2020 with a $50 billion annualized run rate. In 1997, we hadn’t invented Prime, Marketplace, Alexa, or AWS. They weren’t even ideas then, and none was preordained. We took great risk with each one and put sweat and ingenuity into each one.

You can see the full letter from the Amazon CEO to shareholders over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon

