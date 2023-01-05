Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees

Amazon has announced that it is laying off 18,000 employees, and the company had previously suggested that it would lay off around 10,000 employees.

The news was announced by Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy on Amazon’s website, you can see what he had to say about the layoffs below.

Today, I wanted to share the outcome of these further reviews, which is the difficult decision to eliminate additional roles. Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations.

S-team and I are deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don’t take these decisions lightly or underestimate how much they might affect the lives of those who are impacted. We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted. However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me.

This is bad news for Amazon employees who are affected by the layoffs, you can see more information over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

Source Amazon

Image Credit: Yender Gonzalez





