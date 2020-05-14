Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets unveiled

Amazon has added three new tablets to its line up with the launch of the Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

The Fire HD 8 will retail for £89.99, the Fire HD 8 Plus will retails for £109.99 and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition will retail for £139.99.

“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU. “We’ve made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C—all for only £89.99. For only £20 more, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs even more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and three months of Kindle Unlimited included. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more— Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment.”

You can find our more details about these three new Amazon Fire HD tablets over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals