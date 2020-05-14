Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets unveiled

Amazon has added three new tablets to its line up with the launch of the Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.
The Fire HD 8 will retail for £89.99, the Fire HD 8 Plus will retails for £109.99 and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition will retail for £139.99.
“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU. “We’ve made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C—all for only £89.99. For only £20 more, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs even more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and three months of Kindle Unlimited included. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more— Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment.”
You can find our more details about these three new Amazon Fire HD tablets over at Amazon at the link below.
Source Amazon