Amazon Eero 6 routers receive Apple HomeKit support

Amazon has this week revealed it has rolled out support for Apple HomeKit to its range of Eero 6 and Pro 6 Routers. The addition of HomeKit support now allows users equipped with iPhones, iPads and Macs to manage their routers directly from their Apple devices. Users can now firewall their HomeKit smart home devices for additional protection if desired.

“eero Pro 6 features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect compatible devices with Alexa. So you can control certain lights, locks, plugs, and more—without the need to buy separate smart home hubs for each. Every eero comes with world-class encryption and security protocols. Add on eero Secure to get even more protection with parental controls, ad blocking, and more.”

