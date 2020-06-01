Amazon Echo Look fashion camera service closing July 24th

After launching back in 2017 Amazon has announced it will be closing its Amazon Echo Look fashion camera service and support for the camera. The Amazon Echo Look Cameron has already been removed from Amazon online stores and in compensation for the closure, Amazon is offering owners an Echo Show 5 screen system for free. Amazon explains a little more about the decision to close the service and remove support for the camera.

“When we introduced Echo Look three years ago, our goal was to train Alexa to become a style assistant as a novel way to apply AI and machine learning to fashion. With the help of our customers we evolved the service, enabling Alexa to give outfit advice and offer style recommendations. We’ve since moved Style by Alexa features into the Amazon Shopping app and to Alexa-enabled devices making them even more convenient and available to more Amazon customers. For that reason, we have decided it’s time to wind down Echo Look. Beginning July 24, 2020, both Echo Look and its app will no longer function. Customers will still be able to enjoy style advice from Alexa through the Amazon Shopping app and other Alexa-enabled devices. We look forward to continuing to support our customers and their style needs with Alexa.”

Features of the Echo Show 5 available as a replacement include :

– Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

– Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

– Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

– Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

– Designed around your privacy – Turn off the microphone and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera and adjustable Stand.

Source : Tech Crunch

