Amazon Astro robot teardown by iFixit

Last year Amazon unveiled and started making available its new Astro home robot which is now available exclusively via invitation only. The Astro has been designed to provide users with a household robot that is capable of home monitoring using the Alexa personal assistant platform as well as Ring. Enabling it to connect to your front door smart doorbell, security cameras and more.

“Astro can follow you with entertainment or find you to deliver calls, messages, timers, alarms, or reminders. Designed to protect your privacy – Turn off mics, cameras, and motion with one press of a button and use the Astro app to set out of bounds zones to let Astro know where it’s not allowed to go.”

If you are interested in learning more about the electronics and hardware inside the home robot you will be pleased to know that the team at iFixit has wasted no time taking their screwdrivers to the Astro robot to reveal its internal workings. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the hardware inside the Astro robot.

Amazon Astro robot teardown

“The Amazon Astro was born as a robo guard dog and has evolved into a droid of all trades—security, mobile DJ, and drink fetcher. While this Johnny-5 wannabe is still in beta pre-release, software-wise he’s a bit of a dud. Laggy and not super intuitive, we found ourselves boggling at the thousand dollar price tag. That is, until we got under the hood. “

“From the outside you may assume that this is the same seamless, glue-filled gadget typical of disposable tech, but getting in is almost easy. So easy in fact we actually overlooked the intended entry to the battery compartment the first time around. Looking to get inside, we followed screws, and clips, and yes, a bit of adhesive to remove panels, and it turns out the highest-value target was hidden under the cupholders this whole time. Slide out the caddy liner and there’s iconography helping you to remove screws to access the power pack. “

Source : iFixit : Amazon





